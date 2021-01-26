Jennifer Garner teases fans with ‘13 Going On 30’ reunion with co-star Judy Greer

After working together on a project nearly two decades ago, Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer have maintained a close relationship. The pair appeared together in the classic 2004 film 30 Going On 30, which also stars Mark Ruffalo and Christa B. Allen.

The film is so popular that 15 years later, fans are still hoping for some sort of sequel or reunion. While that might not happen, the actors from the film are still close friends, which caused a much smaller-scale reunion for fans to obsess over.

Jennifer Garner posted an Instagram story on Monday that teased her Instagram followers by challenging them to guess who she was hanging out with.

She posted a picture of her friend from the back, only showing Greer from the waist down, writing, “Today I got to take a walk with one of my most favorite people ever.” She prompted fans to guess, writing, “who does this adorable biscuit belong to?” and adding a box for her fans to submit their answer.

On another image, Garner provided a hint for fans, writing, “Hint: She stops and talks to every dog she sees,” before asking, “Who is this beautiful lady?”