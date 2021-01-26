Pau Gasol pens tribute to ‘hermano’ Kobe Bryant on anniversary of his death

Pau Gasol is remembering his “hermano” and former teammate Kobe Bryant on the one-year anniversary of his death. The Spanish basketball player took to his Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 26, to pen a moving tribute alongside photos of him and Kobe, as well as photos of the late Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash that killed her dad last year.

“I miss you, hermano… not a day goes by that you are not present in what I do. Your spirit, your drive, your ambition, your love… continues to shine in my life and in many others,” Pau wrote. “Photos, videos, very special moments keep being shared by countless people that have admired you and loved you in their own way, reminding me how incredibly lucky I have been to share some of those moments with you.”

He continued, “I hope you and Gigi are smiling down seeing how strong, sweet and amazing your girls are… they are growing so fast brother.”