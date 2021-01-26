Celebrities tell their favorite Kobe Bryant stories

Kobe Bryant has always been an important figure in sports, but once he passed, people really began to appreciate just how unique he was.

January 26, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that killed the legendary NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant , and 7 others. In honor of the awful day and remembering Kobe for who he was when he was alive, let’s take a look back at some of the best stories his friends, colleagues, and fellow celebrities have told about him over the years.

1. Michael Jordan

Both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were notoriously private people, which makes stories involving the both of them that much more special.

At Bryant’s memorial last year, Jordan opened up about his relationship with the Lakers legend, revealing that he was like a little brother to him. He lovingly said that his texts at 2, 3, and 4am used to bother him, but he realizes Kobe was simply trying to be great.

2. Jimmy Fallon

The day after Kobe’s tragic passing, Jimmy Fallon opened The Tonight Show by telling the story of the first time he met Kobe Bryant.

When Jimmy was just starting his comedy career and Kobe had just joined the Lakers, they met at a party in Los Angeles and ended up going on a beer run together. They accidentally showed up to a delivery-only liquor store on Sunset Boulevard, but Bryant’s status as a Laker saved the night.

3. Jeff Pearlman

During an episode of The Jump back in September, Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, and Vince Carter discussed a story from Jeff Pearlman’s book, Three-Ring Circus, which involved Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and other members of the Los Angeles Lakers.

An excerpt from his book talks about the early days of the Lakers, revealing just how confident Kobe has always been--a stark comparison to the men he was playing with.