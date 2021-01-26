Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy finalize their divorce: report

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have reportedly finalized their divorce. According to Us Weekly, a judge signed off on the designer, 34, and 51-year-old French banker’s “settlement agreement” on Monday and “their divorce has been granted.” A source previously revealed to the outlet that Ashley Olsen’s twin sister had an “ironclad prenup.”
During a virtual hearing earlier this month, Olivier’s attorney Michael Mosberg told (via Us Weekly) the judge that they had “reached a final agreement.” Mary-Kate’s lawyer, Nancy Chemtob said: “We’ve been working very hard and we appreciate the court’s time and the adjournments, and we do have a settlement, and we will be able to get that signed and executed, as Mr. Mosberg said, by next week. All issues are resolved.”
According to court records obtained by People magazine, the Full House alum officially filed for divorce from Olivier, who is former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s brother, last May, the day New York City courts reopened following coronavirus closures. Per TMZ , Mary-Kate signed a petition for divorce on April 17, but due to the pandemic, New York courts were not accepting divorce filings, except in cases of emergencies. She then reportedly requested an emergency order to file for divorce on May 13, but it was denied.
“This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19,” Mary-Kate said in court documents obtained by Page Six. “I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well.”
The pair tied the knot in an intimate New York wedding back in 2015. Olivier has two children, son Julien and daughter Margot, from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard. In 2017, Mary-Kate, who is known for being notoriously private, opened up about married life with Olivier. “I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner,” she told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit. “I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”