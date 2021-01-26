Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy finalize their divorce: report

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have reportedly finalized their divorce. According to Us Weekly, a judge signed off on the designer, 34, and 51-year-old French banker’s “settlement agreement” on Monday and “their divorce has been granted.” A source previously revealed to the outlet that Ashley Olsen’s twin sister had an “ironclad prenup.”

During a virtual hearing earlier this month, Olivier’s attorney Michael Mosberg told (via Us Weekly) the judge that they had “reached a final agreement.” Mary-Kate’s lawyer, Nancy Chemtob said: “We’ve been working very hard and we appreciate the court’s time and the adjournments, and we do have a settlement, and we will be able to get that signed and executed, as Mr. Mosberg said, by next week. All issues are resolved.”

According to court records obtained by People magazine, the Full House alum officially filed for divorce from Olivier﻿, who is former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s brother, last May, the day New York City courts reopened following coronavirus closures. Per TMZ , Mary-Kate signed a petition for divorce on April 17, but due to the pandemic, New York courts were not accepting divorce filings, except in cases of emergencies. She then reportedly requested an emergency order to file for divorce on May 13, but it was denied.