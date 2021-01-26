This is why Priyanka Chopra is moving to London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is moving to London for a whole year! The actress and author revealed her plans during her most recent interview.

The busy writer and celebrity who just finished her memoir Unfinished , signed on a series of British-based projects that will keep her occupied for an entire year.

Priyanka admitted to Ellen DeGeneres during her virtual interview that she has been in London for “a couple of months,” with her mom and her dog.

Further explaining that she already finished one movie and is now starting a new TV show called Citadel for Amazon Prime.

She also went on to say that despite the COVID restrictions, the mother-daughter duo are enjoying their stay in the city.

“I love London. It‘s a crazy London right now. We’re in Tier 5, so everything is shut except filming and essential services, but I’m happy because my mom’s here and my dog is here, so I don’t feel that alone.”