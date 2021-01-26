Kim Kardashian showed off her hourglass figure while modeling SKIMS

Regardless of what Kim Kardashian is dealing with, the woman never skips a beat when it comes to working on her personal brand and many business ventures. The reality star has been in the news lately regarding her potential divorce from rapper Kanye West . However, Kardashian continues to persevere forward and pop up with another marketing campaign starring none other than herself.
On Monday, the 40-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram of her modeling her latest SKIMS shapewear, which she founded in 2019. The post shows the businesswoman in a skimpy black bra and high waisted leggings that showed off her hourglass figure. The SKIMS outfit was paired with blue open-toe heels and her long hair was parted in the middle and styled down in soft curls.
Today’s marketing approach is all about advertising using a social media post, a technique that the Kardashian-Jenner family has successfully nailed. Last week, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both posed in SKIMS shapewear on their Instagram pages to support Kim’s brand.
Speaking of Kylie, she’s one to often promote and model her Kylie Cosmetics brand, often hopping onto her Instagram stories to swatch her latest lipstick or show a makeup tutorial.
Although these women are busy with their businesses, their number one job is being a mom. After posting the SKIMS photo last night, Kardashian also shared adorable videos to her story showing her son Saint practicing Japanese. In the clip, the five-year-old is seen watching a Japanese lesson, trying to repeat the words he’s hearing from the video. The 40-year-old wrote on the clip, “My baby speaks Japanese.”
In the background of the video, Kim’s daughter Chicago is seen biting a pizza while watching her brother learn another language. We’re not surprised Kim and Kanye’s children are learning other languages already at their age - smart kids!