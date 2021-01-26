Vanessa Bryant shared a beautiful letter written by her daughter Gianna’s best friend

Today marks one year since the legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant tragically passed away from a helicopter crash. It’s hard to believe it’s been a year already. While the Bryant family has been doing their best grieving their family members while also trying to enjoy life, today is an exceptionally hard day for them.
On Tuesday morning, Vanessa Bryant posted to her Instagram a touching letter she received from Gianna’s friend named Aubrey Callaghan. Vanessa posted the letter in its entirety on her page. Parts of the letter read, “You have probably heard this, but if I ever become a mom, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did,” Callaghan wrote. “She was kind, caring and endlessly polite.”
The young girl also wrote, “I hope that in the midst of your intense sadness you catch a glimpse of joy in who the daughter you created and raised was. You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you.”
“I am so, so blessed I got to have time with your angel of a daughter, and thank you for giving me that chance,” she continued. “I love you and am thinking of you as we remember and honor her life.”
The letter can easily bring anyone, especially a mother to tears. Vanessa wrote in the caption of the post, “Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig.”
“My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you! #PlayGigisWay #Mambacita #Mamba #DaddysGirl #GirlDad,” Vanessa wrote.