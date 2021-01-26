Celine Dion dedicated this heartfelt message to her oldest son named after his father

Celine Dion celebrated her son’s birthday on Monday, January 25th with a touching Instagram post in honor of the 20-year-old. René-Charles is the oldest child of Dion and her late husband René Angélil and was named after his father. Unfortunately, he passed away on January 14th, 2016 of throat cancer two days before his 74th birthday, and 11 days before his son‘s 15th. Dion posted a photo gently touching her songs face as he looked at her smiling and wrote in the caption, “René-Charles, my son, Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time... my dream came true, and you changed our lives forever! It’s hard to believe that two decades have already passed. You carry the colour of the sky in your eyes and that same blue is the colour of our love. Go out there and embrace life, and remember to never stop believing in yourself, because I believe in you.” Dion then mentioned his father and added, “Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you. We love you so much… Happy birthday, RC! – Mom, Nelson, and Eddy xx”

Last week was the 5th anniversary of her husband’s death and the singer shared a photo and asked for his guidance and protection. “René, it’s been 5 years already… There’s not one day that we don’t think about you. We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us. And we pray that you’ll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy xx.”