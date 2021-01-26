Alicia Keys is treated like a queen in Mexico on her 40th birthday

Alicia Keys is one of the most talented musicians on the planet and begun composing when she was just 12 years old. On Monday the iconic R&B, Soul, and Hip Hop singer turned 40 years old and was surrounded by the love she deserves. The piano player celebrated her big day with her husband and music producer Swizz Beatz (real name Kasseem Dean) somewhere in Mexico with loved wins. Beatz and the rest of her family treated Keys like a queen on her 40th and organized an amazing beach party with fireworks. Check out some of the videos and pictures from her special day.

©Alicia Keys Alicia Keys poses with fireworks

On Sunday night Beatz shared a video of Keys dancing with a mariachi singing “La Bamba.” Keys looked amazing in a red cutout flowing dress with chunky good hoops and look blissful. Beatz did his best to sing along and added fun sounds like “za za za.” Beatz wrote a heartfelt message in the caption and praised his “queen” for all the magic she has brought to the world over the years. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Queen @aliciakeys… My love thank you for everything 🙏🏽 I thank your Mom & Dad for bringing you to this earth to make magic 🙌🏽 I love the way you love me and love all of our 5 kids ❤️❤️ Your music saved so many people with love 🌹 Your charity efforts saved millions🌹 you never talk about any of your achievements but I will🙏🏽 The best of the best hands down Queen Keys the great🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Happy Birthday.” The 15-time Grammy winner has always preached self-love, peace, and hope and has inspired fans around the world with her music. She also co-founded Keep a Child Alive, a nonprofit organization with﻿ a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of those in need, worldwide, per PEOPLE.