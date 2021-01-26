Alicia Keys is treated like a queen in Mexico on her 40th birthday

Alicia Keys is one of the most talented musicians on the planet and begun composing when she was just 12 years old. On Monday the iconic R&B, Soul, and Hip Hop singer turned 40 years old and was surrounded by the love she deserves. The piano player celebrated her big day with her husband and music producer Swizz Beatz (real name Kasseem Dean) somewhere in Mexico with loved wins. Beatz and the rest of her family treated Keys like a queen on her 40th and organized an amazing beach party with fireworks. Check out some of the videos and pictures from her special day.
On Sunday night Beatz shared a video of Keys dancing with a mariachi singing “La Bamba.” Keys looked amazing in a red cutout flowing dress with chunky good hoops and look blissful. Beatz did his best to sing along and added fun sounds like “za za za.” Beatz wrote a heartfelt message in the caption and praised his “queen” for all the magic she has brought to the world over the years. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Queen @aliciakeys… My love thank you for everything 🙏🏽 I thank your Mom & Dad for bringing you to this earth to make magic 🙌🏽 I love the way you love me and love all of our 5 kids ❤️❤️ Your music saved so many people with love 🌹 Your charity efforts saved millions🌹 you never talk about any of your achievements but I will🙏🏽 The best of the best hands down Queen Keys the great🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Happy Birthday.” The 15-time Grammy winner has always preached self-love, peace, and hope and has inspired fans around the world with her music. She also co-founded Keep a Child Alive, a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of those in need, worldwide, per PEOPLE.
A couple of hours later Keys posted a slideshow of videos from her birthday party and called Beatz “the best husband in the galaxy.” The “No One” singer was thankful to be surrounded by love but assured fans that everyone at the party had been COVID tested in the caption. Keys wrote, “The most magnificent start to my big birthday!!! I swear I have the best husband in the galaxyyyyyy!!!!!!! Big Thanks to our babies for my fireworks tonight! I love you so much! My beautiful friends and family celebrating with me tonight you are so special to me! Thank you to my incredible mama and Craig for giving me life! And endless love to my gorgeous AK Fam for all your love through the years! I’m in heaven! What a night!! 💜💜” Keys looked happy and thankful in all the videos as she danced happily along the shore watching her fireworks in the middle of the ocean. She also posed with the mariachi band that serenaded her.
Keys shared a picture of her birthday outfit on Monday and looked beautiful in a matching blue and pink set. She had matching blue hoops, her hair pulled back in a loose ponytail, and sunglasses. Keys fans wished her a happy birthday in the comments.
The children’s book author posted another video on Monday dancing carefree on a boat while listening to Fat Joe. The whole video is a vibe and Keys even dropped it low and showed off her dancing skills. She captioned the video, “BIG Birthday Freedom!!!”
Beatz continued to show love to his queen and posted some stunning photos of his wife over the years.
Keys and Beatz have been married for over 10 years and will celebrate their 11th anniversary on July 31. They have 2 children together and Beatz has 3 of his own.