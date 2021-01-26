Amanda Bynes is rapping now and Lil Uzi wants to work with her

Amanda Bynes is making headlines again, but thankfully it’s not fire or Drake related. The former actress and Nickelodeon star had a very public meltdown after she “retired” from acting in 2010. It seemed to have all started when she was arrested for driving under the influence after hitting a parked police car in 2012. Over the next 2 years, Bynes continued to make headlines for her erratic behavior both in-person and online, including one NSFW and memorable proposition to Drake on Twitter. She was eventually placed on a 5150 hold in July 2013 and was put on a conservatorship (much like Britney Spears). At the end of 2014, it seemed like she was turning her life around when she enrolled at FIDM to study fashion. Now, Bynes is getting into the music game and she already has one rapper ready to collaborate.
On Wednesday, January 20th Bynes shared a sneak peek of a rap song she made called “Diamonds” featuring an artist named “Precise.” She shared the video on her Youtube channel and Instagram and captioned the post, “Hyped on this track!” Page Six confirmed that Precise is her fiancé, Paul Michael. Bynes tagged Michael in the post, and according to the outlet he also posted a TikTok video of himself rapping about diamonds. There is no word on a release date for the whole song but the track got the attention of rapper Lil Uzi who tweeted on Monday, January 5th, “I wanna work with Amanda Bynes. SHE BETTER HIT THAT AMANDA PLEASEEEEEEE on my shit!”
I wanna work with Amanda Bynes .— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 25, 2021
SHE BETTER HIT THAT AMANDA PLEASEEEEEEE 🤓 on my shit !
A week ago Bynes also shared a 17-second video singing along to A$AP Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” with Michael on her Youtube channel.
The news may come as a surprise but when Bynes was struggling with mental health and drug problems in 2013 she was reportedly working with Waka Flocka Flame. In 2013, the rapper told TMZ that he was helping her with her first music project and going to produce a track titled “Shots.” When asked about her mental health Flocka said, “She has it all together to me…She is cool as hell and ready for the rap world. I think she is going to kill the game.” In June of that year, he told the outlet he even had a rap name for her already. However, that following month in July Bynes was placed on her 5150 hold after starting a small fire in the driveway of a random person’s house in Los Angeles.
Bynes later admitted that she was on drugs in 2017 and acknowledged the Drake tweets in an interview with Hollyscoop host Diana Madison. The “Amanda Show” actor explained, “I actually wasn’t being insincere. I was like saying murder my v****. I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do it, man.’ But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious,” she continued. “He’s hot! What does that even mean? It just means, like, ‘F–k me, Drake!’”
Bynes was reportedly kicked out of the fashion institute for causing “horrendous arguments” with classmates, but in 2017 she was able to get back on track to graduate, per Page Six. In 2018 she was featured on the cover of Paper Magazine and said she had been sober for the past four years. “Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over,” she told the magazine. “I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act. When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling.”
However, at the start of 2019 in March Bynes reportedly entered a mental health facility and sought treatment for drug addiction because of a stress-related relapse. According to TMZ, she was struggling with the attention surrounding a potential “comeback” which included getting back into acting and attempting to launch a clothing line. Thankfully, the artist was able to get back on track and graduated from FIDM with an associate’s degree that same year in June. She shared a photo from the graduation on her Twitter.
FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation pic.twitter.com/KdFI5dPOdK— amanda bynes (@amandabynes) June 25, 2019
Bynes revealed in May of 2020 that she was “back on track” after spending the last two months in treatment. Per InStyle, she updated her fans on Instagram and wrote, “Update: Getting my Bachelor‘s degree from FIDM. Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals,” she began. ”Spent the last 2 months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with the social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well!” She added, ”I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.” Bynes had become engaged to the “love her life” named Paul on Valentine’s day but they called it off three weeks later. However, they quickly got back together. Bynes had also made a pregnancy announcement in March but her lawyer David Esquibias told E! News in May, “Amanda is not pregnant. And she is sheltering in a safe location.”