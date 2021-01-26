Amanda Bynes is rapping now and Lil Uzi wants to work with her

The news may come as a surprise but when Bynes was struggling with mental health and drug problems in 2013 she was reportedly working with Waka Flocka Flame. In 2013, the rapper told TMZ that he was helping her with her first music project and going to produce a track titled “Shots.” When asked about her mental health Flocka said, “She has it all together to me…She is cool as hell and ready for the rap world. I think she is going to kill the game.” In June of that year, he told the outlet he even had a rap name for her already. However, that following month in July Bynes was placed on her 5150 hold after starting a small fire in the driveway of a random person’s house in Los Angeles.



Bynes later admitted that she was on drugs in 2017 and acknowledged the Drake tweets in an interview with Hollyscoop host Diana Madison. The “Amanda Show” actor explained, “I actually wasn’t being insincere. I was like saying murder my v****. I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, ‘Let’s do it, man.’ But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious,” she continued. “He’s hot! What does that even mean? It just means, like, ‘F–k me, Drake!’”

Bynes was reportedly kicked out of the fashion institute for causing “horrendous arguments” with classmates, but in 2017 she was able to get back on track to graduate, per Page Six. In 2018 she was featured on the cover of Paper Magazine and said she had been sober for the past four years. “Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over,” she told the magazine. “I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act. When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling.”