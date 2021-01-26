Is Sam Smith looking for love on Tinder?

You might have a chance to date Sam Smith! Now that the singer decided to sign up for Tinder to “look for the one.”

Loading the player...

The famous artist who is known for singing beautiful melodies about the complexity of romantic relationships, is trying to find love on the popular dating site with the help of friends.

Sam’s closest friends are making a list of the most suited candidates.

A close source has also revealed that “It’s hard enough to meet someone normally, but in the past year, because of the pandemic, Sam’s love life has suffered.”

The Grammy winner was previously spotted in past relationships, in 2018 with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, last year with French designer Francois Rocci, and with model Jay Camilleri in 2016.