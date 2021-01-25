Vanessa Bryant lets fans in on adorable moment with her growing goddaughter Ellie

Vanessa Bryant uploaded the sweetest photo of her spending some quality time with her goddaughter, Elisabet Gianna Gasol .
She posted the sweet picture on Sunday, which shows the star looking down lovingly at Pau Gasol and Cat McDonnell’s four-month-old bundle of joy. “My goddaughter Ellie Gianna ❤️” she wrote in the caption.
The name holds a special meaning for both the Gasol and the Bryant families, picking the middle name “Gianna” in honor of the late Gianna Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash alongside her father, Kobe Bryant , and 7 others on January 26, 2020.
The second Ellie was born, Vanessa posted a photo of her friends with their new baby, excitedly welcoming her goddaughter to the world.
“My goddaughter is here!!!!” she wrote under a photo of the happy parents at the hospital after Cat gave birth. “Kob would’ve loved to have been her godfather. Congratulations @paugasol @catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi ❤️Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol ❤️ 9/10/20 #girldad #girlmom”
During his NBA career, Pau Gasol played alongside Kobe on the Lakers from 2008-2014. Their bond was even stronger off the court, with Kobe’s children referring to the retired baller as “Uncle Pau.” Since his tragic death one year ago, Gasol and his wife have been seen spending plenty of quality time with Vanessa and the whole family, staying right by their side during such a difficult time.
Every single time Bryant posts a picture with her goddaughter, it’s immediately clear how much she loves her. She shared a sweet picture with the little one just a month after she was born, staring down at Ellie as she lay asleep in her arms.
Elisabet has been such a blessing for Pau and Cat, who haven’t stopped gushing over their baby girl since she was born.
“Our little one has finally arrived!!” Gasol wrote on Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter. “The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!!” He finished things off with the #girldad hashtag, something made famous by Kobe, who is a father to 4 girls.
Tuesday, January 26 marks the one year anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s tragic passing, so it’s safe to say Vanessa and the whole family will be holding onto their loved ones extra close all week long.
Vanessa Bryant opens up about grief one year after Kobe and Gianna’s tragic deaths
Vanessa Bryant shared a touching video of her late husband Kobe Bryant
Pau Gasol and Cat McDonnell’s sweetest moments with daughter Ellie