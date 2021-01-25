Vanessa Bryant lets fans in on adorable moment with her growing goddaughter Ellie

Vanessa Bryant uploaded the sweetest photo of her spending some quality time with her goddaughter, Elisabet Gianna Gasol .

She posted the sweet picture on Sunday, which shows the star looking down lovingly at Pau Gasol and Cat McDonnell’s four-month-old bundle of joy. “My goddaughter Ellie Gianna ❤️” she wrote in the caption.

The name holds a special meaning for both the Gasol and the Bryant families, picking the middle name “Gianna” in honor of the late Gianna Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash alongside her father, Kobe Bryant , and 7 others on January 26, 2020.

The second Ellie was born, Vanessa posted a photo of her friends with their new baby, excitedly welcoming her goddaughter to the world.

“My goddaughter is here!!!!” she wrote under a photo of the happy parents at the hospital after Cat gave birth. “Kob would’ve loved to have been her godfather. Congratulations @paugasol @catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi ❤️Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol ❤️ 9/10/20 #girldad #girlmom”