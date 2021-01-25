Is Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker?

Love might be in the air for Kourtney Kardashian! The famous reality star is reportedly dating the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Loading the player...

Although the 41-year-old mom and entrepreneur has yet to confirm the rumors, the news comes as no surprise, now that the pair have been close friends for the past few years.

The Los Angeles based rocker who has been collaborating with Megan Fox’s boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, is said to “live on the same block” as Kourtney.

©GettyImages Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope

A close source also reported that “things are super easy between” the couple, adding that “they known each other so well and just click and get one another.”

Rumors of the new romance have been going around for a while, however new speculations started after Kourtney and Travis shared photos on their Instagram accounts, revealing they were in Palm Springs at Kris Jenner’s home.