Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

NEW ROMANCE

Is Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker?

New rumors started after Kourtney and Travis shared photos in Palm Springs on their Instagram accounts, staying at Kris Jenner’s home.

By

Love might be in the air for Kourtney Kardashian! The famous reality star is reportedly dating the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Loading the player...

Although the 41-year-old mom and entrepreneur has yet to confirm the rumors, the news comes as no surprise, now that the pair have been close friends for the past few years.

The Los Angeles based rocker who has been collaborating with Megan Fox’s boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, is said to “live on the same block” as Kourtney.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - March 2, 2020©GettyImages
Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope

A close source also reported that “things are super easy between” the couple, adding that “they known each other so well and just click and get one another.”

Rumors of the new romance have been going around for a while, however new speculations started after Kourtney and Travis shared photos on their Instagram accounts, revealing they were in Palm Springs at Kris Jenner’s home.

 

It seems the new couple are still keeping it “very low-key,” spending time together, as they “have a lot in common.”

Kourtney is known for having an on and off relationship with Scott Disick, and shares 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with the entrepreneur.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 30, 2018©GettyImages
Scott Disick, Penelope and Mason.

Travis is also known for having a very close family life, sharing 17-year-old Landon Barker, 15-year-old Alabama Barker, and 21-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

 

This could be an amazing match for the celebrity couple, as he is “an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more