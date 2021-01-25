Is Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker?

Love might be in the air for Kourtney Kardashian! The famous reality star is reportedly dating the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Although the 41-year-old mom and entrepreneur has yet to confirm the rumors, the news comes as no surprise, now that the pair have been close friends for the past few years.
The Los Angeles based rocker who has been collaborating with Megan Fox’s boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, is said to “live on the same block” as Kourtney.
A close source also reported that “things are super easy between” the couple, adding that “they known each other so well and just click and get one another.”
Rumors of the new romance have been going around for a while, however new speculations started after Kourtney and Travis shared photos on their Instagram accounts, revealing they were in Palm Springs at Kris Jenner’s home.
It seems the new couple are still keeping it “very low-key,” spending time together, as they “have a lot in common.”
Kourtney is known for having an on and off relationship with Scott Disick, and shares 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with the entrepreneur.
Travis is also known for having a very close family life, sharing 17-year-old Landon Barker, 15-year-old Alabama Barker, and 21-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
This could be an amazing match for the celebrity couple, as he is “an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him.”