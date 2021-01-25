Ben Affleck won’t pick movie roles that will take him away from his three kids

Actor Ben Affleck has an impressive resume of classic films that he’s starred in over the years. In a recent interview with Sacha Baron Cohen for Variety, the “Good Will Hunting” actor told about his career, upcoming projects, and how he chooses which roles he wants to take on nowadays.

©GettyImages

In the captivating interview, both Affleck and Baron Cohen ask each other several questions about one another’s careers. Affleck reflected upon his career as both an actor and director and he even mentioned the different setbacks he has experienced in his personal life. At one point in the interview, Baron Cohen asked the “Gone Girl” actor what upcoming projects he wants to work on.

“At this point in my career, I’m a little old. I’m 48, so I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be the “not-25-year-old” guy. But there are more interesting roles. People with whom you can identify are more interesting to me because I no longer have the ability to do something when I’m bored halfway through it and hate it,” the actor said.

In regards to taking on roles that might separate him from his family for an extended period of time, Affleck said, “I just can’t do it. It’s not worth it to be away from my kids. If I’m going to travel, there had better be something really satisfying that I think they’ll see at some point, hopefully. Although my kids are like, “Dad, we don’t want to watch your movies.”

Affleck shares 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, 8-year-old Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner . Speaking of his love life, Affleck and Cuban actress Ana de Armas were dating for almost a year before recently splitting up.