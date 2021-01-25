Elsa Pataky enjoys a day with her kids at Luna Park in Sydney

Elsa Pataky and her husband, Chris Hemsworth , are both busy filming their own movies right now--but they still make sure to take time off to make some memories with the kids.

Pataky is currently filming Benjamin Millepied’s new movie, Carmen, in Australia. But on Friday, the Spanish actress enjoyed a day off with her children: daughter India Rose, eight, and her twin sons, 6-year-old Tristan and Sasha. The family was joined by Elsa’s mother, Cristina Medianu, as they visited Luna Park in Sydney.

During the family outing, Pataky gives her husband a run for his money by showing off her toned physique. The actress was seen wearing a simple, sporty look perfect for a day at an amusement park: a white tank top, some knit beige shorts, and a black baseball cap. She’s also rocking some sneakers and a pair of black and gold sunglasses, finishing off the outfit with a camel-colored backpack.

©GrosbyGroup

The 44-year-old isn’t shy about sharing her fitness secrets and letting fans know exactly how she stays in shape--but just like the rest of us, she has her weaknesses, like Krispy Kreme.

“I’ve always been such a sweet person, I love donuts and ice cream,” she told Marie Claire last summer. “We don’t have chains like Krispy Kreme here, but every time I go to the Gold Coast there’s a gas station that has them and I have to have one.”

She continued, “I’m glad it’s not here as I couldn’t control myself, but I love – just once in a while – going there and having my donut and enjoying every part of it.”

This most recent Elsa spotting comes only a few days after she was seen filming Carmen at Sydney’s Maroubra Beach. While her role in the film hasn’t been confirmed yet, she was spotted taking part in a scene that had a male co-star chasing her across the beach.