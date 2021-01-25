Eva Mendes took a break from social media after her daughter’s surprising remark

One of the many amazing things about young children is their candidness and honesty. It seems that actress Eva Mendes learned that the hard way from one of her daughters. In a recent Instagram post, the “Hitch” actress opened up about how her daughter recently called her out for her social media use.

The 46-year-old mom of two posted to her Instagram on Saturday with parenting advice that she learned from her daughter. The text post was taken from the Twitter account Latinx Parenting read, “Let your kids call you out. It’s not disrespect. It’s healthy. Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve. They will take no BS. Not even from you.”

In the caption, Mendes wrote, “I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal,” the social media post read.