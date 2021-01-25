Eva Mendes took a break from social media after her daughter’s surprising remark

One of the many amazing things about young children is their candidness and honesty. It seems that actress Eva Mendes learned that the hard way from one of her daughters. In a recent Instagram post, the “Hitch” actress opened up about how her daughter recently called her out for her social media use.
The 46-year-old mom of two posted to her Instagram on Saturday with parenting advice that she learned from her daughter. The text post was taken from the Twitter account Latinx Parenting read, “Let your kids call you out. It’s not disrespect. It’s healthy. Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve. They will take no BS. Not even from you.”
In the caption, Mendes wrote, “I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal,” the social media post read.
“So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I‘d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present. ❤️,” Mendes added.
Mendes and actor Ryan Gosling share six-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 4-year-old Amada Lee together. Luckily, the actress has been able to take a break from acting and stay home with her children, something we don’t often see in Hollywood.
Women are often faced with the difficult decision of whether to go back to work or pause their careers to raise their children. Now the famous couple’s daughters are a bit older, Mendes is ready to return to work.
“...And, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it‘s even a choice. I’ve been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back,” she said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald a few months ago.