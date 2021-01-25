Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and ex Bridget Moynahan react to him advancing to Super Bowl 2021

Tom Brady is heading to his tenth Super Bowl! The football star’s wife Gisele Bündchen and his ex Bridget Moynahan, whom he shares his son Jack with, ﻿took to their respective social media accounts to celebrate the quarterback’s NFC Championship win on Sunday. “Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers,” Bridget captioned a photo of Tom and another of him and their son sharing a tender moment post-game.

After defeating the Green Bay Packers, Tom made his way over to the stadium’s stands to see his son Jack. “Can I say hi to my son?” he asked a security guard before giving his oldest child a celebratory hug. “Love you, kiddo,” he told his firstborn. Bridget and Tom, who split in 2006, welcomed their son in 2007.

While Jack, 13, attended the game in Wisconsin, Tom’s wife Gisele and their two kids—Vivian, eight, and Benjamin, 11—cheered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player on from home. “We love and are so proud of you, papai!!!” Gisele wrote on her Instagram Story after Tom’s win. The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author also shared a picture of her husband and Jack’s sweet father-son moment, simply adding heart gifs. Meanwhile on Twitter, Gisele shared her excitement tweeting, “Yeeeeeah Super Bowl here we come!!!!!! 👊👊👊👊👊😍😍.”