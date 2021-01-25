Hailey Bieber is a spitting image of her mom and grandmother

Some celebrities look just like their parents, even grandparents. Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber spent some quality time with her famous family to celebrate her sister Alaia’s 28th birthday. It looked like the model had a sentimental day as she shared several different photos of her family and even some throwback photos of her and her sister Alaia as kids.
One picture in particular posted to Bieber’s Instagram story had us doing a double-take.
The picture was of the three generations in her family and all three women looked almost identical to one another. In the photo, Hailey is seen posing cheek to cheek with her mom, while her grandmother posed behind the two of them. All three generations share the same face.
In addition to the sweet generational photo, the 24-year-old also posted a few adorable photos of her and her older sister as kids. One picture showed Hailey and Alaia playing dress up in straw hats with orange tinsel.
Hailey wrote on the photo, “crazies.” Another throwback picture showed Hailey as a toddler sitting in the lap of a Ronald McDonald statue while sharing ice cream with her big sister. The text on the story read, “Always willing to share.”
It’s obvious that the famous sisters are as close as ever. The 24-year-old was her sister’s maid of honor and as Hailey’s walk down memory lane continued on her Instagram stories, the model also shared a photo from her big sister’s wedding day back in 2017. She wrote on the photo, “shooketh by your beauty on your wedding day,” with a red heart emoji.
We love seeing a glimpse into the childhoods of celebrities and Hailey’s throwback photos from this weekend are too cute for words!