Hailey Bieber is a spitting image of her mom and grandmother

Some celebrities look just like their parents, even grandparents. Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber spent some quality time with her famous family to celebrate her sister Alaia’s 28th birthday. It looked like the model had a sentimental day as she shared several different photos of her family and even some throwback photos of her and her sister Alaia as kids.

©Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber looks just like her mom and grandmother.

One picture in particular posted to Bieber’s Instagram story had us doing a double-take.

The picture was of the three generations in her family and all three women looked almost identical to one another. In the photo, Hailey is seen posing cheek to cheek with her mom, while her grandmother posed behind the two of them. All three generations share the same face.

In addition to the sweet generational photo, the 24-year-old also posted a few adorable photos of her and her older sister as kids. One picture showed Hailey and Alaia playing dress up in straw hats with orange tinsel.