Salma Hayek channels ‘Baywatch’ in ultimate relaxation spot

Salma Hayek continued her parade of enviable vacation photos by flaunting the ultimate relaxation spot. The 54-year-old star shared a “Sunday vibes” post on Sunday, January 24 that we wish we could jump inside. Salma lounges on a hammock dock installed over bright aqua waters. Cushioned by white pillows, it seems like one of the serenest corners of the world.

As usual, fans were struck by the Oscar-nominee’s hourglass figure. She dons a red bathing suit reminiscent of the iconic ones in Baywatch and oversized shades as she coyly looks up at the camera.

Salma has been providing fans with a much-needed escape during these difficult times. Her Instagram page is a respite from the rollercoaster news cycle, featuring funny photos, behind-the-scenes facts and glistening getaway snaps. The mom-of-one also consistently churns out inspiring reminders for her millions of followers.