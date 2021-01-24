Salma Hayek channels ‘Baywatch’ in ultimate relaxation spot

Salma Hayek continued her parade of enviable vacation photos by flaunting the ultimate relaxation spot. The 54-year-old star shared a “Sunday vibes” post on Sunday, January 24 that we wish we could jump inside. Salma lounges on a hammock dock installed over bright aqua waters. Cushioned by white pillows, it seems like one of the serenest corners of the world.
As usual, fans were struck by the Oscar-nominee’s hourglass figure. She dons a red bathing suit reminiscent of the iconic ones in Baywatch and oversized shades as she coyly looks up at the camera.
Salma has been providing fans with a much-needed escape during these difficult times. Her Instagram page is a respite from the rollercoaster news cycle, featuring funny photos, behind-the-scenes facts and glistening getaway snaps. The mom-of-one also consistently churns out inspiring reminders for her millions of followers.
“Every time I see a #hummingbird I remind myself to be joyful,” she wrote in both English and Spanish on Saturday, January 23. This past week she shared another blissful beach photo as well, reminding everyone that “we need to keep our cool.” Salma sat pretzel style on the sand, looking at peace as the waves washed over her in the scenic snap.
The performer is getting ready to promote her latest film Bliss, which she stars in alongside Owen Wilson. Dubbed a “mind-bending love story,” the plot follows two people that think they’re in a computer simulation. The movie debuts on Amazon Prime on February 5.