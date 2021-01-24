JLo strips down and recreates iconic video 20 years later

Jennifer Lopez marked the 20th anniversary of her second album in a sizzling way. The 51-year-old powerhouse paid homage to her iconic “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” music video by putting a modern spin on the beach strut scene. “Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!” the entertainer wrote on Saturday, January 23 alongside the steamy clip. “Had a little fun at a recent shoot!” And that she did. From J.Lo to JLo, the superstar never fails to outdo herself.
As her early 2000s bop beats in the background, Jennifer prowls along a scenic shore. She dons different wardrobe from the award-winning music video, swapping out the white tank and gold bottoms for a black JLo crop top and white jeans. She tops it with a chic white coat, sleek aviators and flowing hair extensions. One by one she peels it off, coyly turning away from the camera as she slips out of her tee.
“As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary,” Jen scribed in a later post, “I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs.” She then sweetly added: “Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!!”
Jennifer Lopez responds to botox claims in classiest way
Jennifer Lopez performed in an all-white Chanel outfit for her Inauguration performance
Jennifer’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez celebrated by sharing a hilarious clip of himself on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon from this past week. The former baller played “the whisper challenge” with the funnyman, in which he had to convey song lyrics to Jimmy (who wore noise cancelling headphones). To win the game, A-Rod had to sing - you guessed it - “Love Don’t Cost a Thing!” Jimmy couldn’t guess it, but honestly we’re all winners anyway after hearing Alex sing his love’s legendary song.