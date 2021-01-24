JLo strips down and recreates iconic video 20 years later

Jennifer Lopez marked the 20th anniversary of her second album in a sizzling way. The 51-year-old powerhouse paid homage to her iconic “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” music video by putting a modern spin on the beach strut scene. “Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!” the entertainer wrote on Saturday, January 23 alongside the steamy clip. “Had a little fun at a recent shoot!” And that she did. From J.Lo to JLo, the superstar never fails to outdo herself.

As her early 2000s bop beats in the background, Jennifer prowls along a scenic shore. She dons different wardrobe from the award-winning music video, swapping out the white tank and gold bottoms for a black JLo crop top and white jeans. She tops it with a chic white coat, sleek aviators and flowing hair extensions. One by one she peels it off, coyly turning away from the camera as she slips out of her tee.