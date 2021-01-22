Mark Consuelos’ NSFW comment on Kelly Ripa’s pic is the best to date

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are at it again with their NSFW comments. After being married for 24 years even a hoodie about glitter got her husband riled up. Ripa shared a photo on Thursday rocking a black hoodie with the slogan “MORE GLITTER, LESS TWITTER” and captioned the pic, “This is the best costume for the day because glitter doesn’t rhyme with Instagram 🌈🤩.” But the slogan paired with Ripa’s smile brought another idea to Consuelo’s naughty mind.

Glitter might rhyme with Twitter but Consuelo thought of another word it might rhyme with. “Baby ... is that a G or a C.. asking for a friend.” Ripa commented back with crying laughing emojis and joking told him to “shush.” She wrote, “😂😂😂 sweets. Shush.” Fans couldn’t get enough of his cheeky comment and laugh along in the comments. They are the ultimate couple goals and one fan wrote, “Yalls love is INFECTIOUS! LOVE IT!! ❤️❤️❤️🤣🤣🤣☠️☠️☠️.” Another joked that their daughter Lola “was going to die.”



Lola has been vocal about her parent’s public displays of affection and said she will never get used to their “thirst traps.” During an interview with PEOPLE, Lola told her mom her posts fawning over her dad were “disgusting.” “I black that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I’m kidding, I would never.” Lola has even threatened to report them for it in the past.



Last year in October Ripa showed off his toned abs in bed on Instagram and captioned the photo, “This thirst trap Friday has been brought to you by the letters K and J.” Lola commented, “I’m reporting this.” Ripa trolled her daughter right back and responded, “Lola ... shouldn’t you be reading a book or something.”