Reese Witherspoon lived a stressful moment after finding a cardinal bird unable to fly. The actress found the injured bird on her property, and after several attempts to help him find his way back home, she realized he couldn’t use his wings. “You okay,” the 44-year-old actress asked the passerine bird commonly found in North and South America.

Committed to helping the beautiful red bird, Witherspoon placed a box with food. “I put down a box and he hopped in,” she wrote, adding, “I did NOT touch him.”

©Reese Whitherspoon Reese Witherspoon helping a cardinal bird.

Although the actress did her best to provide food and a safe place for her visitor, the cardinal refused to eat. Concerned about his health, Witherspoon asked her social media followers for advice. Her followers immediately suggested taking him to a vet or wildlife center.

Among the answers, there was one in particular that caught her attention. “Also... cardinals are symbols/visitors to you from people you know who have passed on,” one wrote to her. Surprised by the message, Reese highlighted the text with a circle and writing, “And this.”

©Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon asks fans for help after finding a cardinal bird in her home.

According to Medium.com, cardinals are indeed considered “messengers sent by the spirit world,” and they “denote something big and noteworthy.”

“Cardinals are, resultantly, viewed as the revolving point between our world and the spirit world, acting as messengers between the two,” the publication informed.