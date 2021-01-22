Check it out! Hailey and Justin Bieber have some fun in sun in the Bahamas

Hailey Bieber and her man Justin Bieber look like had a beautiful vacation in the Bahamas. The hot couple has been sharing photos of their trip on Instagram and they look happily in love. It’s unclear when exactly the couple was there but the photos seem to be from a trip they went on earlier this year with friends. Check out the fun photos they’ve shared including bikini pics and one of the cutest outfits Hailey has ever worn.

Justin shared the first photo on Thursday with blue skies and blurred green palm trees in the back and captioned the pic, “The best part of my day 📷.”

On Friday, Hailey began sharing photos on her Instagram. The first post was a black and white set of two photos showing off her toned bikini body with sunglasses and small hoop earring. She wrapped her hair up in a white towel and struck a fierce pose. The model captioned the pic, “Everything’s better in the Bahamas.” The second photo is a head to toe pic that shows off her shoes. Instead of pairing her bikini look with heels or sandals she finished off the look with Chanel loafers. The quirky outfit was something only a hard 10 could get away with wearing.