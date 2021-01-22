Check it out! Hailey and Justin Bieber have some fun in sun in the Bahamas

Hailey Bieber and her man Justin Bieber look like had a beautiful vacation in the Bahamas. The hot couple has been sharing photos of their trip on Instagram and they look happily in love. It’s unclear when exactly the couple was there but the photos seem to be from a trip they went on earlier this year with friends. Check out the fun photos they’ve shared including bikini pics and one of the cutest outfits Hailey has ever worn.
Justin shared the first photo on Thursday with blue skies and blurred green palm trees in the back and captioned the pic, “The best part of my day 📷.”
On Friday, Hailey began sharing photos on her Instagram. The first post was a black and white set of two photos showing off her toned bikini body with sunglasses and small hoop earring. She wrapped her hair up in a white towel and struck a fierce pose. The model captioned the pic, “Everything’s better in the Bahamas.” The second photo is a head to toe pic that shows off her shoes. Instead of pairing her bikini look with heels or sandals she finished off the look with Chanel loafers. The quirky outfit was something only a hard 10 could get away with wearing.
Shortly after Hailey posted one of the cutest outfits she has ever worn. She wore a layered white flowing button up with a matching tank top underneath, a black leather bucket hat, necklaces, rings, a bracelet, and a smile. She rocked her Chanel loafers again but paired them with super cute white socks with red hearts all over them. Fans gushed over her outfits in the comments.
Hailey and Justin tagged Moises Arias as the photographer and millennials might remember him as Rico in Hannah Montana. The actor and photographer has been friends with tons of A-listers like the Biebers, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Jaden Smith and often photographs them on film. Arias posted a photo from the trip on January 12th and Justin commented, “Great Memories.”