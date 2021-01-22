Adele and ex Simon Konecki finally reach divorce settlement

After being broken up for nearly two years, Adele and her estranged husband, Simon Konecki , have finally reached a divorce settlement. On Friday, the former couple filed a judgement packet with the court in Los Angeles, though the document has not been entered or signed by a judge to officially dissolve their marriage.

The “Someone Like You” singer first separated from Konecki in April 2019. Adele officially filed for divorce a few months later, in September, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and requesting joint custody of their son.

While she gets very personal in her music, the English star is known for keeping her personal life fairly private, making details of her relationship with her ex very sparse.

The couple welcomed their only child together, a son named Angelo, in 2012. Though there were rumors that the two of them secretly married years prior, Adele didn’t confirm that they were husband and wife until the 2017 Grammys, with other reports saying the two didn’t tie the knot until the spring of 2018.

While the divorce being finalized proves theres no chances of reconciliation, the couple is staying on good terms for their son. In May, a source told PEOPLE that the former couple have been living across the street from each other in Los Angeles as they co-parent their 8-year-old amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are doing what‘s best for Angelo,” the source said. “Her son is her world.”