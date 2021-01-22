Ricky Martin bleached his beard to see if blondes have more fun

During this almost year-long quarantine, a lot of celebrities have been experimenting with different hairstyles and hair colors. We saw Joe Jonas bleach his dark locks a few months ago and now singer Ricky Martin is also joining in on the dyed hair trend, it’s not the hair on his head that he dyed.

On Thursday, the “Livin‘ La Vida Loca” singer posted a selfie on Twitter and Instagram revealing a bleached blonde beard. The photo that only shows half of his face is captioned, “When bored, bleach.” Although the bleached beard is giving Santa Clause vibes, Martin can definitely pull it off.

Fans flooded Martin’s comment section on Instagram complimenting his new look. Even his Swedish husband, Jwan Yosef commented saying, “Babaaaaa😍.” Photographer Jeremy Kost commented on his friend’s photo saying, “Blondes have more fun.” Model Yaya Kosikova wrote, “I would bleach the hair too! Would suit you even more!” Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, “This is what my beard looks like when I DON’T dye it.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Martin’s world tour with Enrique Iglesias has been put on hold. As a result, the singer and his husband have been at home in Los Angeles and Puerto Rico during the quarantine spending time with their four children, 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, 1-year-old Renn, and 2-year-old daughter Lucia. In an interview on Access Hollywood back in November, Martin joked that his kids are tough critics.