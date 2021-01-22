Ryan Reynolds hilariously posted a ‘Deadpool’ and Bernie Sanders meme

It was a busy week for America as the 2021 Presidential Inauguration took place on Wednesday. While people, including celebrities, took to Twitter and Instagram to express their feelings about the new administration, of course since it’s the year 2021, memes from the day were created and circulated on social media.

A day full of monumental moments such as a poetry reading, inspiring performances, and powerful speeches but funny enough, one of the people to steal the spotlight on Wednesday was Senator, Bernie Sanders . Sanders bundled up for the inauguration to brave the Washington D.C. cold weather. Sanders wore a muted colored coat paired with homemade mittens made by a local Vermont resident.

©GettyImages This photo of Bernie Sanders took the Internet by storm.

An image of Sanders sitting crossed legged with his hands folded in his lap waiting for the inauguration to start took the Internet by storm. The image of Sanders quickly became a viral meme. The meme has been circulating on social media the entire week and even celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds jumped on the hilarious bandwagon.