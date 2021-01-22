Exclusive: Ricardo Montaner and his family are on top of the world

I believe that I have not separated the roles. It‘s the easiest thing in the world to be Mau and Ricky’s sister, Ricardo Montaner’s daughter and Camilo’s wife. It’s easy because I feel extremely loved ... I go with the flow …

As a family, what does Amen mean?

C: If you read the Psalms, you realize that anguish, suffering, and restlessness change throughout history. It is natural and is inherent in man since the beginning of humanity. Anguish is as natural to man as is the request for help. And it is a human reaction from the restlessness to scream for help. I feel that this song is the perfect vehicle for all the people who are going through a difficult situation and need to ask the owner of all the help for help.

Mau: It‘s amazing. One of the questions they always ask us is that when the whole family is going to get together to do a topic. It couldn’t happen any other way, with a message as important as this. This song has been written for more than a year, this was ready to be released in March, but we did not want to release it in full quarantine, we did not want this to seem like a coronavirus issue ... Now at this time it serves a bit of relief after all that people have lived through this year, which has been a very complicated and different year for everyone. I feel as a family that this is the best way to give a message of faith ... In some way, we have been a reference during this quarantine, for many people, on social networks, seeing how we are passing the quarantine ... This song culminates that, like a last refuge, so you can hold onto that ... Sixty million views in a week is historic for everyone.

Ricky: It‘s historical, it’s a spiritual song. When our father sent us the song we were on tour. And we knew it was something special.