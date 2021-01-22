Exclusive: Ricardo Montaner and his family are on top of the world

Ricardo Montaner is immensely grateful for his more than four decade success as a musical idol. His entire family is committed to similar aspirations which is a source of pride for Montaner. Fun, creative, original and united, these are just some of the attributes of the Montaner “troop,” who are currently on the crest of the media wave due to their overwhelming amount of artistic activity.
The famous Venezuelan composer and his wife, filmmaker Marlene Rodríguez, opened the doors of their home in Miami with their children, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their son-in-law, Camilo. The entire Montaner family have captured the attention of the world by topping the music charts with their catchy songs. Mau and Ricky’s duo work proves that they are the perfect composing team having written songs for artists including Ricky Martin , Juanes, and Thalía , among others.
Evaluna shines on her own. Apart from singing, her acting has stood out, especially when working with Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon in the movie “Hot Pursuit.” Currently, she plays the lead character in Nickelodeon’s youth series “Club 57,” as well as singing the show’s theme song. Camilo is a star whose work already has the necessary credentials to win a Latin Grammy for his success with ‘Tutu.’
Love runs true in the Montaner family. Ricardo and Marlene have been happily married for 31 years. The same luck is contagious as Mau is about to celebrate 3 years of marriage with the graphic designer Sarah Escobar. Evaluna and Camilo said “I do!” last year. Ricky is the next in line to reach the altar as he is engaged to Argentinian model Stefanía Roitman.
“Ricardo Montaner is the greatest example for us as a family. Our dream is to be like Dad”. [Ricky]
“It’s the easiest thing in the world to be Mau and Ricky’s sister, Ricardo Montaner’s daughter and Camilo’s wife. It’s easy because I feel extremely loved.” [Evaluna]