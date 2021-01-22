Ashley Biden’s tuxedo at the Presidential Inauguration is everything

good morning to Ashley Biden's tux — Lauren (@jlaurenlyles) January 21, 2021



Ashley’s full name is Ashley Blazer Biden and she was born on June 8, 1981. She is very close to Joe and is his second daughter. His first daughter Naomi passed away in a car accident along with his first wife Neilia in 1972. She accompanied her father on the campaign trail and is now a social justice activist and social worker. Ashley explained to Glamour in 2017, “The passion started at a very young age...My dad is a lifelong public servant; my mom was a public-school teacher—it’s in my DNA.” She also accredits her voice to her father who she said taught her to “stand up for anyone. “My dad always taught me that silence is complicity and that I must stand up for anyone who was being treated unfairly. That has stayed with me through adulthood, and is the guiding principle in my professional life,“ she has explained.

She is also a fashion designer which explains her amazing sense of style. But she utilizes her activism in that work too. In 2017 she launched an ethical fashion clothing brand called the Livelihood Collection at Spring Place in Tribeca during New York Fashion Week and President Biden and her mother Jill Biden were there to support her. The logo for the brand is an arrow piercing through the letters “LH,” and it was inspired by her half-brother Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Ashley said at the time, “[Beau] was my bow. His cancer brought me to my knees. I had no choice but to shoot forward, keep going, keep aiming at my own dreams.” According to Bustle, the website doesn’t appear to be functional, but there are currently no reports about it closing down.