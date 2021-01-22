Ashley Biden’s tuxedo at the Presidential Inauguration is everything

There were a lot of amazing things that happened yesterday at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration welcoming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President of the United States. From Jennifer Lopez’s performance to Lady Gaga’s dress and the amazing poetry by Ananda Gorman, there’s so much to keep smiling about. Everyone was dressed for the occasion too, except for Bernie Sanders but he was just cold. The entire Biden family looked dressed to impress during the ceremony and the evening festivities but there was one outfit we just can’t get enough of, and that’s first daughter Ashley Biden.
The ultimate timeline of President Joe and First lady Jill Biden’s relationship
Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff wowed fans with Miu Miu inauguration outfit
At the virtual inauguration concert Wednesday night Ashley rocked a chic black and white tuxedo with chain linked Chloe Gosselin heels. The suit was reportedly designed by Ralph Lauren and featured tailored pants, an unbuttoned white blouse, and possibly the best part- an undone bow tie. She stayed safe with a black mask and wore her hair in a slick high ponytail. Her outfit broke the internet with fans who gushed about her look on Twitter.
I’m actually *furious* that none of you flagged Ashley Biden in a tux to me.— Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) January 21, 2021
good morning to Ashley Biden's tux— Lauren (@jlaurenlyles) January 21, 2021
Ashley’s full name is Ashley Blazer Biden and she was born on June 8, 1981. She is very close to Joe and is his second daughter. His first daughter Naomi passed away in a car accident along with his first wife Neilia in 1972. She accompanied her father on the campaign trail and is now a social justice activist and social worker. Ashley explained to Glamour in 2017, “The passion started at a very young age...My dad is a lifelong public servant; my mom was a public-school teacher—it’s in my DNA.” She also accredits her voice to her father who she said taught her to “stand up for anyone. “My dad always taught me that silence is complicity and that I must stand up for anyone who was being treated unfairly. That has stayed with me through adulthood, and is the guiding principle in my professional life,“ she has explained.
She is also a fashion designer which explains her amazing sense of style. But she utilizes her activism in that work too. In 2017 she launched an ethical fashion clothing brand called the Livelihood Collection at Spring Place in Tribeca during New York Fashion Week and President Biden and her mother Jill Biden were there to support her. The logo for the brand is an arrow piercing through the letters “LH,” and it was inspired by her half-brother Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Ashley said at the time, “[Beau] was my bow. His cancer brought me to my knees. I had no choice but to shoot forward, keep going, keep aiming at my own dreams.” According to Bustle, the website doesn’t appear to be functional, but there are currently no reports about it closing down.