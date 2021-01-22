Jennifer Lopez is sharing inspiring advice in Coach’s new YouTube series: Watch an exclusive clip

Jennifer Lopez is limitless, and she’s reminding others that they are too. The Marry Me actress opened up about finding purpose in the premiere of Coach’s new monthly YouTube series, Coach Conversations. In an exclusive clip from the first episode titled “What’s Your Calling?,” J.Lo confessed, “I wasn’t always the best dancer.”

“That at the end of the day doesn’t really matter,” she continued. “What I realized what matters was actually putting a passion into each move and making everything mean something.”

Jennifer spoke with former monk-turned-purpose coach Jay Shetty in the episode, which drops Friday. Among the themes discussed were finding your purpose, the difference between a “calling” and a “career,” and why striving for your best makes all the difference.

“There is so much pressure around finding your purpose, and I do think you have to listen to yourself, and the words you tell yourself,” Jennifer, who is a Coach global ambassador, said. “What you say becomes your reality. When something really speaks to you—a mission, a calling, a purpose—you need to trust that you’re the right person to manifest that.”

©Coach Jennifer Lopez spoke with former monk-turned-purpose coach Jay Shetty in the first ‘Coach Conversations’ episode

The design house’s monthly YouTube series about culture, community and creativity officially launches on Jan. 22. Coach Conversations was inspired by Coach’s belief that everyone “should have the freedom to express who they really are and the power of positivity and gratitude toward those who helped us on our paths,” according to the brand.

“Coach Conversations is about building a two-way dialogue,” Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said. “It features authentic and inspiring conversations with our Coach Family and friends, and it celebrates something I’ve always believed about fashion: that it should be about community.”

Coach Conversations will be released every month to “mark moments,” including International Women’s Day, Earth Day and Pride. The second episode featuring Michael B. Jordan will drop in February to coincide with Black History Month. “I’m proud to be part of Coach Conversations and this necessary discourse about the experiences of Black creatives,” Michael said. “Leaning into our communities and supporting each other is so crucial, and I am grateful for this opportunity to talk about the importance of creating constructive impact for the next generation to takeoff with.”



Jennifer Lopez’s Coach Conversations episode premieres on YouTube Friday at 12 p.m. ET. Watch it here.