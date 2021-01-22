The royal meaning behind the name of Gigi Hadid’s baby girl

The wait is over. Gigi Hadid is finally telling us the name of her baby girl… *drum roll please* Khai!

Loading the player...

Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child in September 2020, with the model and the singer continuously updating their fans on social media about their journey as new parents.

Khai made her debut on Gigi’s bio, causing commotion around her fans with the beautiful name that seems to have a Vietnamese origin, and also means “Warrior Strong.”

©GettyImages Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

The loving parents have also shared the lavish and adorable gifts given by their celebrity friends, including Taylor Swift, Donatella Versace and Jimmy Fallon.

Fans of the iconic couple have been posting about a few theories surrounding the name of the baby, including what could be a tribute to the Arabic heritage of both families.

With Zayn’s last name (Malik) and Gigi’s father (Mohamed) having Pakistani and Palestinian roots, respectively.