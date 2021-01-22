Pics! Elsa Pataky looks leggy and toned in Australia with Rossy de Palma

Elsa Pataky looked effortlessly chic Thursday in Sydney, Australia as she explored the city with family and friends. The actress has been enjoying her time in Australia and recently went on an amazing trip to the ocean with her hubby Chris Hemsworth. Pataky arrived in Sydney to shoot Benjamin Millepied’s Hollywood adaptation of the opera “Carmen,” per DailyMail. The mother of 3 enjoyed a day at the museum with her children and mother and met up with her co-star Rossy de Palma. Check outthese exclusive pictures of their fun down under!
Pataky looked comfortable, toned and leggy as she walked down the street wearing a v-neck, beige shorts with buttons, and comfortable trainers. Pataky had her hair down first then put it up in a perfectly messy bun.
The “Fast and Furious” actress then met up with her co-star and friend. Palma wore some wedges and a high hat and looked much taller than Pataky as they strolled down the street to find a nice bench to talk. Palma was rocking a patterned flowing knee-length dress with a fun matching fringe hat. She carried a large fanny-pack and black tot. She later took off her hat that was hiding all of her black hair. The duo looked like they were having a great time chatting.
Pataky and Palma are both credited on IMDb to star in the film but their roles are not yet confirmed. Carmen is set in southern Spain and tells the story of the downfall of a naive soldier named Don José, who is seduced by the fiery and sultry gypsy Carmen. After leaving his childhood sweetheart and forgoing his military duties, Carmen falls in love with another man- torero Escamillo. Which leads Jose to kill Carmen in a jealous rage. Melissa Barrera will be playing the role of Carmen and Paul Mescal will star as Don José. The story of Carmen came to life in 1845 when Prosper Mérimée wrote a 4 part story about the femme fatale gypsy, but French composer Georges Bizet made her world-famous with his opera based on the novella. It was first performed in 1875 and has since become one of the most frequently performed Opera’s and there have been several films based on the story over the years.