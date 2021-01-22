Pics! Elsa Pataky looks leggy and toned in Australia with Rossy de Palma

Elsa Pataky looked effortlessly chic Thursday in Sydney, Australia as she explored the city with family and friends. The actress has been enjoying her time in Australia and recently went on an amazing trip to the ocean with her hubby Chris Hemsworth. Pataky arrived in Sydney to shoot Benjamin Millepied’s Hollywood adaptation of the opera “Carmen,” per DailyMail. The mother of 3 enjoyed a day at the museum with her children and mother and met up with her co-star Rossy de Palma. Check outthese exclusive pictures of their fun down under!





©GrosbyGroup Elsa Pataky

Pataky looked comfortable, toned and leggy as she walked down the street wearing a v-neck, beige shorts with buttons, and comfortable trainers. Pataky had her hair down first then put it up in a perfectly messy bun.







The “Fast and Furious” actress then met up with her co-star and friend. Palma wore some wedges and a high hat and looked much taller than Pataky as they strolled down the street to find a nice bench to talk. Palma was rocking a patterned flowing knee-length dress with a fun matching fringe hat. She carried a large fanny-pack and black tot. She later took off her hat that was hiding all of her black hair. The duo looked like they were having a great time chatting.

©GrosbyGroup Elsa Pataky with Rossy de Palma