Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses COVID-19 vaccine in the most iconic way

Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging his fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine with a hilarious reference to the iconic film Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The 73-year-old actor who is known for being incredibly kind with his fans, just received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The former governor took advantage of the opportunity to encourage everyone to get the shot if they happen to have the chance.

Arnold posted the video on his personal Twitter account, making it an instant viral moment on social media, captioning it, “today was a good day.”

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

The movie star thanked the medical staff and referenced his other movie Jingle All the Way , by saying “Put that needle down!” while getting the vaccine.

The actor insisted, “I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you‘re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine.”

Afterwards the Hollywood star delivered another line from Terminator, announcing the viewers “Come with me if you want to live,“ which his character tells Sarah Connor in the 90’s film.