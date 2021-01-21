This is how Lady Gaga took her inauguration dress back home

After singing the national anthem during President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s inauguration on January 20, singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga , took a flight back home with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, and the gorgeous and impressive red Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress she wore in Washington, D.C.

Paparazzi captured Gaga descending the private airplane wearing a more relaxed attire, while a member of her crew followed, holding the voluminous gown.

©GrosbyGroup A member of Lady Gaga’s holding the voluminous gown.

Besides the custom made dress, Gaga completed her dramatic look with a fitted navy cashmere jacket, a gilded dove brooch symbolizing peace, a halo braid, gloves, and bold red lipstick.

©GettyImages Lady Gaga arrives to sing the national anthem during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired,“ Elsa Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry said in a statement. “God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America.”