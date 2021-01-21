Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s high school bullying was so bad she left America

Most of the time when we look at celebrities, we think their lives are perfect but that’s clearly not the case. Whether they overcame hurdles growing up or are dealing with the pressures of fam today, celebrities are people with emotions just like the rest of us. Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about a difficult time in her life in her new memoir, “Unfinished.”

In “Unfinished,” Chopra Jonas told about the racist bullying she experienced in her high school in Newton, Massachusetts. She said racist insults would be yelled at her down the hall.

“I took it very personally. Deep inside, it starts gnawing at you,” she said.

“I went into a shell. I was like, ‘Don’t look at me. I just want to be invisible. My confidence was stripped. I’ve always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was,” the actress said.

“I don‘t even blame the city, honestly,” she said. ”I just think it was girls who, at that age, just want to say something that’ll hurt. Now, at the other side of 35, I can say that it probably comes from a place of them being insecure. But at that time, I took it very personally.”