Billie Eilish and Rosalía drop surprise Spanglish single ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’

Billie Eilish and Rosalía dropped the surprise single “Lo Vas A Olvidar” as part of HBO’s series Euphoria. The singers released the haunting new song with a moody music video, in which both can be seen performing in the outdoors surrounded by darkness. “You guys have been waiting for this,” Eilish wrote on her Instagram, sharing an image of the second part of the show: “Part Two: Jules.”
According to Entertainment Weekly, after Billie Eilish and Rosalía met in 2019 through Instagram, they started a friendship and immediately began collaborating on the bilingual new song. “She’s very unique, and I’ve never seen someone like that. Her energy and her creative mind are so genuine and strong,” says Rosalía about Eilish.
In April 2020, Rosalía offered an interview to Apple Radio and shared details about the process. “During these two last weeks, I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab,” she said at the time. “I think it’s getting quite closer. I think that the arrangements, I think that, yesterday, I finished the arrangements. I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need that Billie maybe sends the vocals and they send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there.”
“I mean, this is the longest lead up on earth,” Eilish said to Apple Music host Zane Lowe. “Yeah. Well, because we wrote most of the song in January of 2019. It’s been a long, long, long time. I’m so excited, but I love it. I actually think it’s so beautiful, and it’s so not something I feel like I’ve done.”
According to Eilish, singing in Spanish feels extra special to her. “Rosalía opened a little channel in me that I hadn’t tried out before,” the 19-year-old star said. “A lot of it is in Spanish, which I think is so important. I remember when we were writing the song, I remember her saying something about, ‘It should be in English.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no. It should be in Spanish. It’s so beautiful.’ And I’ve always loved music that isn’t in English. I like tons of music from languages I don’t even speak. I’ve always found a real ... I’ve been really intrigued by it pretty much my whole life.”
After the announcement, fans ran to social media to share their thoughts, and so far, the response has been more than positive. “Billie + Rosalia + Euphoria = best trio ever,” a person gushed. “Euphoria’s universe just keeps getting better every time… blessed,” another fan added.