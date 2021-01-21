Billie Eilish and Rosalía drop surprise Spanglish single ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’

Billie Eilish and Rosalía dropped the surprise single “Lo Vas A Olvidar” as part of HBO’s series Euphoria. The singers released the haunting new song with a moody music video, in which both can be seen performing in the outdoors surrounded by darkness. “You guys have been waiting for this,” Eilish wrote on her Instagram, sharing an image of the second part of the show: “Part Two: Jules.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, after Billie Eilish and Rosalía met in 2019 through Instagram, they started a friendship and immediately began collaborating on the bilingual new song. “She’s very unique, and I’ve never seen someone like that. Her energy and her creative mind are so genuine and strong,” says Rosalía about Eilish.

In April 2020, Rosalía offered an interview to Apple Radio and shared details about the process. “During these two last weeks, I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab,” she said at the time. “I think it’s getting quite closer. I think that the arrangements, I think that, yesterday, I finished the arrangements. I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need that Billie maybe sends the vocals and they send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there.”

©@rosalia Billie Eilish and Rosalía writing ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ in 2019.

“I mean, this is the longest lead up on earth,” Eilish said to Apple Music host Zane Lowe. “Yeah. Well, because we wrote most of the song in January of 2019. It’s been a long, long, long time. I’m so excited, but I love it. I actually think it’s so beautiful, and it’s so not something I feel like I’ve done.”