Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff wowed fans with Miu Miu inauguration outfit

On Wednesday, January 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were officially sworn in as the next President and Vice President of the United States.

The day was monumental for so many reasons, but even with history being made, fans couldn’t help but talk about all of the amazing fashion moments happening all over the stage at Capitol Hill.

We all knew Michelle Obama would make waves with her outfit, looking so good she made us forget the guy walking next to her used to be president. Nikolas Ajagu, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, had social media going crazy when he showed up in the Dior x Air Jordan 1s, some of the most sought after (and most expensive) sneakers in recent memory. His little girls made quite the impression as well, donning adorable matching leopard print coats that were inspired by one Harris owned when she was their age.

©GettyImages Ella Emhoff at the Inauguration

With so many amazing fashion moments on one stage, there was a lot of competition, but one of the looks that really stole the show was worn by Kamala’s stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff.

Ella is a fashion student currently in the middle of her senior year at Parsons School of Design, so her showing up and wowing the millions of people watching at home should come as no surprise. The 21-year-old paired a purple dress with a show-stopping Miu Miu tweed coat, which is embellished with yellow crystal beading and a white lace collar.

Emhoff’s dress was designed by Upper West Side designer Batsheva Hay, who is known for her prairie-style dresses with ruffled accents. The plaid coat was from last year’s Miu Miu runway collection. The Brooklyn resident pulled the look together with her accessories, emphasizing her edgy outfit with a simple black headband and a black mask.

Her older brother, Cole Emhoff, opted for a more traditional look, wearing a simple blue suit, striped tie, and long wool coat.

Earlier in the week, during an official visit to the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday, Ella wore a Thom Browne skirt suit with a long, double-breasted overcoat, a blue oxford, and a striped tie.