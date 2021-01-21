Lourdes Leon rocks her red hair and colorful outfit on NYC subway

Lourdes Leon knows how to rock a statement ‘do.

The 24-year-old daughter of Madonna was seen on a Brooklyn-bound subway train with a friend on Wednesday, checking out vinyl records and looking confident in her flamboyant look.

Leon certainly learned from her mama how to be comfortable in her own skin, rocking some bright red hair that she tucked into her purple hoodie. To bear the cold, she was also wearing a blue jacket overtop with some green and red accents, also featuring newspaper print across the front.

The fur-trimmed coat is the same color as her blue Adidas track pants, which she paired with some neon sneakers and a green crossbody bag. Of course, Lourdes was also wearing a mask in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines throughout New York City.

While on the subway, the 24-year-old was seen talking to one of her friends as they looked at some newly-purchased vinyl records. Both of them chatted away before getting off the train and walking around the city to get some fresh air.

This laidback Wednesday was most definitely a welcome break for the famous face, who has been keeping busy with her modeling career.

Madonna’s oldest child is currently acting as the face of Stella McCartney’s SS21 Adidas campaign as she makes a name for herself in the world of modeling.