Lourdes Leon rocks her red hair and colorful outfit on NYC subway

Lourdes Leon knows how to rock a statement ‘do.
The 24-year-old daughter of Madonna was seen on a Brooklyn-bound subway train with a friend on Wednesday, checking out vinyl records and looking confident in her flamboyant look.
Leon certainly learned from her mama how to be comfortable in her own skin, rocking some bright red hair that she tucked into her purple hoodie. To bear the cold, she was also wearing a blue jacket overtop with some green and red accents, also featuring newspaper print across the front.
The fur-trimmed coat is the same color as her blue Adidas track pants, which she paired with some neon sneakers and a green crossbody bag. Of course, Lourdes was also wearing a mask in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines throughout New York City.
While on the subway, the 24-year-old was seen talking to one of her friends as they looked at some newly-purchased vinyl records. Both of them chatted away before getting off the train and walking around the city to get some fresh air.
This laidback Wednesday was most definitely a welcome break for the famous face, who has been keeping busy with her modeling career.
Madonna’s oldest child is currently acting as the face of Stella McCartney’s SS21 Adidas campaign as she makes a name for herself in the world of modeling.
After making her runway debut during Gypsy Sport’s NYFW show back in 2018, Lourdes landed the Miu Miu campaign the very next year. Another big moment in her career happened recently, when she starred in the new Juicy Couture and Parade underwear campaign, which also features established names in the business like model Ashley Graham.
Lourdes Leon is the oldest of Madonna’s six children, whom she had with fitness trainer Carlos Leon in 1996 before their split seven months later. The pop sensation is also a mother to 20year-old Rocco, 15-year-old David, 14-year-old Mercy, and eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere.
