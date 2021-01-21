Melania Trump arrives in Florida wearing $3,700 dress

Melania Trump made a colorful splash as she stepped off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport. The former first lady, who left the White House wearing an all-black ensemble, changed into a vibrant $3,700 Gucci wool silk dress that featured a hexagon print for her arrival in Florida. While the mom of one kept her sophisticated updo, she swapped her signature heels for a pair of ballerina flats, reportedly by Roger Vivier that retail for $550.

©Getty Images The former first lady arrived in Florida wearing a colorful Gucci dress

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that former President Donald Trump “intends to live” at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. According to the New York Times, both Melania and her husband filed in 2019 a “declaration of domicile” stating that the Mar-a-Lago Club would be their permanent residence. The former first couple was greeted with cheers upon their arrival to Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 20 with supporters chanting, “Welcome home.”

The pair departed the White House on Wednesday ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Melania looked chic as she left wearing a cropped black Chanel jacket over a Dolce & Gabbana dress.