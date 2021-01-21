Kaia Gerber looked Malibu chic while on a coffee run with her puppy and friend

Kaia Gerber is one to not stay still for too long, as the model is often seen out and about. On Wednesday, the 19-year-old was seen out with a friend grabbing coffee at a local Starbucks.
The daughter of Cindy Crawford stepped out for some fresh air yesterday in Malibu for a coffee and a little shopping. For the outing, Gerber wore a thin strap charcoal grey cropped tank top that was paired with high-waisted dark blue ankle-length pants and white sneakers.
She wore a printed face mask with blue-tinted sunglasses and it seems that the supermodel is back to her shorter bob-length hairstyle, which was parted in the middle and wavy. Gerber and her male friend also took the model’s rescue puppy named Milo out with them.
Some fans have been wondering where Jacob Elordi has been since Gerber has been seen without her rumored boyfriend recently. Although the couple hasn’t officially confirmed their relationships, based on their matching Halloween costumes and various outings together, fans are convinced the two are the real deal.
Earlier on Wednesday, the 19-year-old celebrated the 2021 Presidential Inauguration by posting about the day’s historical events. Alongside a young picture of Vice President Kamala Harris and a video of Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in history, Gerber wrote the caption, “this morning we watched @kamalaharris being sworn in. such a huge moment for women of all ages, but especially for young people.”
“we also watched @amandascgorman - the youngest inaugural poet in history 🤍 celebrating the young voices that changed this election and will change the world. excited to see this country turning around... i’m so proud to be part of a generation that not only tells women, but really shows them, that they can do anything. thank you kamala & amanda for being that change,” the supermodel continued.