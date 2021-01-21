How Jennifer Lopez made Latinos proud during Inauguration Day

Jennifer Lopez left everyone speechless during her amazing musical performance at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inauguration.
The superstar added a twist to her presentation, wearing a stunning all-white Chanel outfit and preparing her own version of This Land Is My Land and America The Beautiful.
Just like her fiancée Alex Rodriguez had stated before, JLo was ready to deliver “something really cool” for the audience.”
Jennifer used her powerful voice to proclaim the final phrase of the Pledge of Allegiance, however she did it in Spanish!
Following Lady Gaga’s beautiful rendition of the National Anthem, wearing a Schiaparelli confection and setting the stage for Jennifer’s highly-anticipated performance.
Lopez said “Una nación, bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos!”
Which in English is; “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
The Latina icon made sure to be inclusive with everyone watching at home, as many of her fans and followers described on social media, feeling extremely proud of feeling represented in such a meaningful event.
However not everyone in the audience felt the same way, with many of the guests visibly clueless about the sentence in Spanish.
But Jennifer is not a stranger to controversy and is definitely not afraid of proudly showing her roots.
Which she went on to demonstrate during her incredible Super Bowl performance, revealing the Puerto Rican flag, and immediately going viral causing lots of mixed opinions from the viewers at home.
Lopez also made sure to add her signature Let’s get loud! phrase right in the middle of her presentation, breaking the internet with a series of memes and reactions.