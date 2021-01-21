How Jennifer Lopez made Latinos proud during Inauguration Day

Jennifer Lopez left everyone speechless during her amazing musical performance at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inauguration.

Loading the player...

The superstar added a twist to her presentation, wearing a stunning all-white Chanel outfit and preparing her own version of This Land Is My Land and America The Beautiful.

Just like her fiancée Alex Rodriguez had stated before, JLo was ready to deliver “something really cool” for the audience.”

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez attends Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day

Jennifer used her powerful voice to proclaim the final phrase of the Pledge of Allegiance, however she did it in Spanish!

Following Lady Gaga’s beautiful rendition of the National Anthem, wearing a Schiaparelli confection and setting the stage for Jennifer’s highly-anticipated performance.

©GettyImages Lady Gaga attends Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day

Lopez said “Una nación, bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos!”

Which in English is; “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

The Latina icon made sure to be inclusive with everyone watching at home, as many of her fans and followers described on social media, feeling extremely proud of feeling represented in such a meaningful event.