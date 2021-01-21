Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner showed off their bodies wearing the new SKIMS collection

There’s something to be said about the Kardashian sisters always showing up and supporting one another whether it’s being a shoulder to lean on or wearing and posting about each other’s brands. Kourtney Kardashian and younger sister Kylie Jenner both showed their support yesterday for sister Kim ’s shapewear line, SKIMS.
On Wednesday, Kourtney posted a photo to her Instagram that left very little to the imagination. Posing on the ground in her famous walk-in closet, the Poosh founder wore the black Jelly Sheer triangle bralette and matching shorts from her sister’s latest collection that drops on Friday. This new collection is full of “slinky underwear, tops, and bodysuits that glide onto your skin for a second-skin feel while shaping and smoothing your body,” according to SKIMS.
The photo that was captioned, “sweet🖤dreams” received over 1 million likes already and it’s easy to know why.
Did Kim Kardashian stop wearing her wedding ring?
Look! Kim Kardashian and family share never before seen pics of Chicago on her 3rd birthday.
Kim Kardashian and sisters spend $300k on watches for KUWTK crew
Earlier that day, younger sister Kylie also posted a picture showing her in the black Jelly Sheer scoop neck bralette that was paired with a pair of white spandex shorts. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has her super long hair styled down and she posed in several of the photos holding a michelada drink, which is a drink made with beer, lime juice, assorted spices, tomato juice, and chile peppers. The 23-year-old makeup mogul captioned her photo, “michelada?”
The sisters’ photos both showed off the new SKIMS collection and their svelte figures in different influential ways.
In addition to posting about her sister’s brand, Kourtney also made sure to post a more covered-up look yesterday for Inauguration Day. The mother of three posed in a white pantsuit that had a plunging neckline. Her inspiring caption read, “Today we celebrate our first female Vice President and the 144 Women elected to Congress (on both sides of the aisle) a 50% increase from a decade ago.”
“Today is not about politics or political parties, it is about female empowerment, breaking that glass ceiling, and women powerfully supporting one another. We wear white In Solidarity with these incredible changemakers, many are the first, but together we will make sure they are not the last. Kids will never know a world where a woman wasn’t Vice President,” she wrote.