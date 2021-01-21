Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner showed off their bodies wearing the new SKIMS collection

There’s something to be said about the Kardashian sisters always showing up and supporting one another whether it’s being a shoulder to lean on or wearing and posting about each other’s brands. Kourtney Kardashian and younger sister Kylie Jenner both showed their support yesterday for sister Kim ’s shapewear line, SKIMS.

On Wednesday, Kourtney posted a photo to her Instagram that left very little to the imagination. Posing on the ground in her famous walk-in closet, the Poosh founder wore the black Jelly Sheer triangle bralette and matching shorts from her sister’s latest collection that drops on Friday. This new collection is full of “slinky underwear, tops, and bodysuits that glide onto your skin for a second-skin feel while shaping and smoothing your body,” according to SKIMS.