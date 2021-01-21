How to watch ‘Celebrating America’ tonight hosted by Tom Hanks

What a day! The 2021 presidential inauguration welcoming Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States kicked off this morning and it’s not over yet. Kamala Harris was sworn in by supreme court Justice Sonya Sotomayer and is not only the first woman to be Vice President in the USA but the first woman of color. The historic event will conclude tonight with a 90-minute cross-network primetime special called Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks. President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to speak in addition to musical performances and celebrity appearances.



Here is how to watch the star-studded special featuring performances by John Legend, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, Katy Perry, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and more.

In addition to musical performances, stars like Eva Longoria, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will also make appearances. The duo hosted the 2021 Latino Inaugural last night. Labor and Chicano civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, Kerry Washington, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, chef José Andrés, and the first woman MLB general manager Kim Ng. will also be in attendance.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special was developed in place of traditional inauguration events due to COVID-19 restrictions and is spanning across 5 networks. Celebrating America will air tonight from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC. You can also stream it on the Presidential Inaugural Committee‘s YouTube channel and social media channels.