Britney Spears jokes that she and her boyfriend are dropping a record ‘produced by Dr. Dre’

Britney Spears is in good spirits after finally being reunited with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari .

The pop star posted a picture with her longtime love onto Instagram on Tuesday, joking that this was going to be the album cover for their upcoming collaboration produced by none other than Dr. Dre.”

“@samasghari and I are dropping an album and this will be the 💿 cover,” she wrote under the photo. “Produced by @drdre ... #joking 😂🙊😜 !!!!”

Her boyfriend proceed to leave a comment underneath, writing, “Only I won’t be in it 😂”

While Britney was clearly just making a joke, a lot of fans in the comments are here for new music from Spears--especially if its produced by such a legendary name.

“Britney you can’t play like that 😩😩” one fan commented.

Another followed wrote, “The way my heart just stopped.”

While the singer’s fans might not be overjoyed about the joke, it’s clear how happy Britney is to finally have her man back. Sam revealed back in December that he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine away from family for 10 days. Luckily, he got cleared by doctors just in time to spend Christmas with his girlfriend.