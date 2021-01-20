Britney Spears jokes that she and her boyfriend are dropping a record ‘produced by Dr. Dre’

Britney Spears is in good spirits after finally being reunited with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari .
The pop star posted a picture with her longtime love onto Instagram on Tuesday, joking that this was going to be the album cover for their upcoming collaboration produced by none other than Dr. Dre.”
“@samasghari and I are dropping an album and this will be the 💿 cover,” she wrote under the photo. “Produced by @drdre ... #joking 😂🙊😜 !!!!”
Her boyfriend proceed to leave a comment underneath, writing, “Only I won’t be in it 😂”
While Britney was clearly just making a joke, a lot of fans in the comments are here for new music from Spears--especially if its produced by such a legendary name.
“Britney you can’t play like that 😩😩” one fan commented.
Another followed wrote, “The way my heart just stopped.”
While the singer’s fans might not be overjoyed about the joke, it’s clear how happy Britney is to finally have her man back. Sam revealed back in December that he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine away from family for 10 days. Luckily, he got cleared by doctors just in time to spend Christmas with his girlfriend.
“Living a healthy lifestyle has Helped and shaped my life in many ways, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to inspire some people using my social media platform,” Sam wrote under a photo of himself in a tank top, showing off his ubiquitous arm muscles.
He continued his caption by revealing he contracted the coronavirus, saying his healthy lifestyle is what helped him beat him symptoms so quickly.
“2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us. Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other). I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone. 🙏🏽”
“This is where my healthy lifestyle helped a lot,” Asghari wrote. “I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal. I continued my workouts and clean nutrition at home as usual. 10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones. 💪🏽”
He ended his caption by explaining the importance of health, especially in a time like this.
“I spend a lot of time cleansing And thinking about how important our health is in General even outside of Covid,” he concluded. “At the end of our lives one of the most important things will be health, I will continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle. 🍎🍉”