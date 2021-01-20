Selena Gomez shares behind-the-scenes clips from “De Una Vez” music video

On January 14, Selena Gomez surprised fans by dropping her first Spanish language single in years, “De Una Vez.” Along with the release of the song came an accompanying music video, directed by Los Pérez’s Tania Verduzco and Adrian Pérez.
Now, to let fans in on even more of the process, Selena has released some behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the video, showing us all just how much work went into filming the visual.
In the 3-minute compilation, we see Gomez getting her hair and makeup done, listening to “De Una Vez” to prepare for the shoot, and revealing more details about the video.
“This is actually my first Spanish song that I’ve done since, I think I was maybe 18, 19,” the singer revealed in the video.
She went on to talk about how she prepared for the moment, better learning the language and spending hours trying to make sure her Spanish was perfect.
“Basically I spent hours trying to perfect the language, and I also know some of it from growing up, but it has been really fun to step into it and it’s just a whole different world,” she said. “And I personally think, guys, I don’t know if anyone else really cares, I think I sound better in Spanish than I do in English. Which is weird, right? That’s just my thing.”
Beyond talking about the making of the song, Selena proceeded to give her thoughts on the visuals.
“Gradually throwing away some things from the past and, it’s really pretty because it turns into something else, it follows the chapters of the story,” she said, while looking at some of the polaroid photos features in the music video. “I think it’s gonna be a very pretty day, nothing crazy. I’m excited.”
The people behind the scenes put a lot of effort into the visuals for “De Una Vez,” which features Gomez wearing a floral pink Rodarte dress with puffed sleeves
According to Verduzco, the flowery print is a nod to the iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The jewelry the former Disney Channel star wears in the video is a tribute to her heritage, as well, as it was created by Mexican jewelry designer Daniela Villegas.
“We wanted to have these connections, to create this look, and to play with the amazing flowers the way Frida did, but making it modern and cool for right now,” Verduzco told Vogue. “The flowers on the dress, hair, and within the video all connect with this idea of renewal.”