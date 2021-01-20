Selena Gomez shares behind-the-scenes clips from “De Una Vez” music video

On January 14, Selena Gomez surprised fans by dropping her first Spanish language single in years, “De Una Vez.” Along with the release of the song came an accompanying music video, directed by Los Pérez’s Tania Verduzco and Adrian Pérez.

Now, to let fans in on even more of the process, Selena has released some behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the video, showing us all just how much work went into filming the visual.

In the 3-minute compilation, we see Gomez getting her hair and makeup done, listening to “De Una Vez” to prepare for the shoot, and revealing more details about the video.

“This is actually my first Spanish song that I’ve done since, I think I was maybe 18, 19,” the singer revealed in the video.

She went on to talk about how she prepared for the moment, better learning the language and spending hours trying to make sure her Spanish was perfect.

“Basically I spent hours trying to perfect the language, and I also know some of it from growing up, but it has been really fun to step into it and it’s just a whole different world,” she said. “And I personally think, guys, I don’t know if anyone else really cares, I think I sound better in Spanish than I do in English. Which is weird, right? That’s just my thing.”