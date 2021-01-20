Everything you need to know about the outfit Madam Vice President Kamala Harris wore to her inauguration

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris just became the first female and first Black and Asian vice president in the United States history. During the 46th inaugural ceremony, Mrs. Harris made sure to send a message to the world throughout her outfit selection. Wearing a coat and matching dress, created by Black, queer, Brooklyn-based, and Louisiana-born designer Christopher John Rogers, Harris chose purple as her preferred color for the occasion.

Purple, the result of combining the stability of blue and the energy of red, is known for representing royalty, nobility, luxury, power, and ambition. This graceful and elegant color is also associated with wisdom, dignity, grandeur, devotion, peace, pride, independence, and magic.

©GettyImages Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible.

“I don’t think that wearing hot pink and ruffles or bright yellow, or a really intense blue in shapes that take up space make you any less intelligent,” the 27-year-old designer told NPR. “I don’t think that the way that you dress should make you sacrifice your personality or your point of view, or necessarily say anything about your intelligence.”

According to Rogers, his upbringing in the Southern Baptist church is a major inspiration for him; therefore is common to find bright colors and over-the-top pieces of clothing in his collections.

Besides her tailored outfit, the former senator and attorney general of California completed her look wearing jewelry from a Latinx designer. A custom made pearl necklace by Puerto Rican designer Wilfredo Rosado, known for being the former fashion director of Giorgio Armani.

©GettyImages Madam Vice President Kamala Harris

“Kamala is someone I’ve been following since she threw her hat in the ring for president. I followed her in the debates, her line of questioning during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings [for the Supreme Court], and loved her strength. To have this opportunity was beyond exciting for me,” Rosado said, according to WWD.

As reported by the publication, Rosado collaborated with Harris’s stylist. The pair are trying to refresh pearls and introduce them to a more modern audience through Madam Vice President Kamala Harris. “I love to challenge the classics. The classics already exist, so it’s about how I can update them with new appeal,” the designer said.