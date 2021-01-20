Jennifer Lopez performed in an all-white Chanel outfit for her Inauguration performance

Jennifer Lopez was amongst the high-profile celebrities that made an appearance at today’s 2021 Presidential Inauguration. After 2020’s Super Bowl performance, then Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, it was only necessary that Lopez added an inauguration performance to her list of achievements.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez right after her performance at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

This morning following Lady Gaga ’s star-spangled banner performance, the 51-year-old singer took the mic at the West Front of the Capitol Building to perform a beautiful rendition of “This Land Is My Land” and “America The Beautiful.” Being a voice and positive influence on the Latino Community, in between songs, JLo recited a few lines of the Pledge Allegiance in Spanish.

Fans of JLo took to Twitter to praise the singer for including her Spanish heritage in her historical performance. One Tweet read, “Loved @JLo sprinkling Spanish at the inauguration.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Jennifer Lopez speaking Spanish on the inaugural stage just gave me goosebumps.”

For her inauguration performance, the JLo Beauty founder wore a stunning all-white Chanel outfit that included a ruffled blouse and white tweed coat. The triple threat’s hair was in a half up half down hairstyle that was complete with big curls.

Prior to the performance, her fiance Alex Rodriguez made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and he told the late-night host how nervous Lopez was for her big performance.

“What‘s interesting is she’s most nervous about Washington D.C. because of the responsibility,“ Rodriguez said to Fallon on Monday’s episode. ”She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire. Music and sports does that better than anything.”