Dolly Parton shows why she is considered a national treasure

Dolly Parton shows once again why she is considered a national treasure!

The singer celebrated her 75th birthday and wanted to make a special request to all her fans around the world, as she declared it was time for “something a little different.”

Dolly highlighted the importance of being kind to each other, especially as it has been a difficult time for everyone during the past months.

The country star posted on her website a message that called for “a day of kindness” during her birthday.

She also stated that “another year has rolled around and what a year it has been,” adding that “like everyone else,” it was also her turn “for a COVID covered birthday,” in reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During her call to kindness, Dolly also said that it meant different things, including donating “to your favorite cause,” or “if you want to give an old friend a call during these lonely times, give them a call.”

Also urging her fans that if they are able to “safely volunteer, then raise your hand to do so.”