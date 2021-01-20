Jennifer Lopez prepares to take the stage on Inauguration Day

Jennifer Lopez is about to make history! The singer is now preparing to perform at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Inauguration Day.

And despite having performed numerous times during her career, JLo revealed she is actually extremely “nervous” because of the importance of the televised event.

The 51-year-old artist says she feels a great sense of “responsibility” today.

During his latest interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, her fiancée Alex Rodriguez opened up about some of the emotions going through Jennifer’s mind, as she gets ready for the special performance.

Rodriguez described the past 12 months as “crazy” for Lopez, adding that “she’s done the Super Bowl, New Year’s Eve, and now the inaugural, it’s unbelievable.”

The singer, who will be taking the stage today, has been spotted wearing a beautiful white outfit while heading to the White House, seemingly in honor of the suffragette movement.

Alex also went on to say that the main purpose of Jennifer is to “bring people together,” being a source of inspiration with what is expected to be an incredible performance.

Also stating that the audience will definitely be surprised, because she has prepared “something really cool.”