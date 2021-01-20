First Lady Melania Trump makes stylish exit from the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have left the White House. The first couple departed the People’s House on Wednesday ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, which the Trumps are not attending. Melania, 50, looked characteristically chic as she left the White House for the final time as first lady. Barron Trump’s mother donned an all-black ensemble consisting of a cropped Chanel jacket over a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Melania completed her stylish look with Christian Louboutin pumps, sunglasses, black gloves and a Birkin bag. The first lady changed up her hairstyle for her departure, styling her brunette tresses into a sophisticated updo.

©Getty Images Melania wore a Chanel jacket and Dolce & Gabbana dress as she left the White House on Jan. 20

At a farewell ceremony held at Joint Base Andrews on Jan. 20, President Trump called his wife “a woman of great grace and beauty and dignity.” Speaking to the crowd, Melania said that being first lady was her “greatest honor.” She added, “Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families And god bless this beautiful nation.”

Before officially leaving the White House, Melania released a farewell video message on Jan. 18, reflecting on her role as first lady. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady of the United States. I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace,” she said. “The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination.”