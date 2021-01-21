The ultimate timeline of President Joe and First lady Jill Biden’s relationship

We have a new President and First lady in the White House which means we have a new love story to learn about. President Joe Biden lost his first wife and college sweetheart Neila Hunter Biden in a car accident in 1972 along with their 1-year-old daughter named Naomi. Their sons Beau and Hunter were critically injured but survived. According to Vogue, Joe spoke of the tragedy in a Yale commencement speech, and explained, “Six weeks after my election [for senator] my whole world was altered forever. While I was in Washington hiring staff, I got a phone call. My wife and three children were Christmas shopping, a tractor-trailer broadsided them and killed my wife and killed my daughter. And they weren’t sure that my sons would live.” While the experience was tragic, Hunter and Beau encouraged their dad to marry again and three years later Joe met Jill Biden on a blind date. She would later become their stepmom and the happy couple has been married for nearly 44 years. Here’s the ultimate timeline of their relationship.



1975

Back in 1975, there wasn’t Tinder or OK Cupid so Joe and Jill met the good old-fashioned way- blind dates. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff actually met the same way. According to Vogue, Joe was a 33-year-old US Senator at the time and Jill was a 24-year-old college senior. They had both been married, Joe was now a widow, and Jill filed for divorce from her husband her Junior year. In 2016 she told Vogue she was a little weary because of the age difference but knew after the date she “finally met a gentleman.” “I was a senior, and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts, he came to the door and he had a sport coat and loafers, and I thought, ‘God, this is never going to work, not in a million years.” She continued, ”He was nine years older than I am! But we went out to see ’A Man and a Woman’ at the movie theater in Philadelphia, and we really hit it off. When we came home... he shook my hand good night... I went upstairs and called my mother at 1:00 a.m. and said, ’Mom, I finally met a gentleman.’”

JUNE 17, 1977

Joe and Jill got married in 1977 but he had to ask her 5 times before she finally said yes. “Joe often tells people that I didn‘t agree to marry him until the fifth time he asked me,” she said in a speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. ”The truth is, I loved him from the start.” But Jill was considering Beau and Hunter’s lives and just wanted to make sure she was 100% in. She told Vogue, ”I said, ’Not yet. Not yet. Not yet. Because by that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys, and I really felt that this marriage had to work. Because they had lost their mom, and I couldn’t have them lose another mother. So I had to be 100 percent sure.” They got married at the United Nations in New York City with Beau and Hunter by their sides at the altar. Joe and Jill took them on their honeymoon to celebrate their new life as a family.

1981

Jill gave birth to their daughter Ashely Biden on June 8, 1981.

1987

Joe announced he would run for President for the first time in Wilmington Delaware in June 1987. Four months later he withdrew from the race after allegations of plagiarism, and “exaggerating” of academic records, per Insider. Jill stood by his side as he admitted to making “some mistakes” but refused to let anyone see her “crack” and stood confidently by him. She recounted in her memoir “Where The Light Enters.” ”As a political spouse, I‘ve found that my stoicism often serves me well. In 1988, when Joe’s first presidential campaign started to look bleak, people were constantly looking for cracks in our team. We all felt scrutinized, but I refused to show weakness.”